Robin Beres column, Sept. 3, 2020: America is still the dream of most immigrants looking for work

The owner of a small, local wine and cheese shop was helpful and friendly when I asked about an Italian wine I was purchasing on a recent Friday evening. During a chat that evolved into a discussion of Italian wines, he related that he was half-Sicilian but originally from Tunisia. He briefly told his story — how he escaped from Tunisia on a leaky vessel to the shores of Sicily. He spent some time, he said, working in Sicily. It was a job but not one with a future. That is why, he said, he was determined to come to the United States. Here, he knew he could find work that afforded a good living.
It was a refreshing and heartening story to hear — a welcome respite offered by an apolitical newcomer — after nonstop news of the polarization, unrest and rioting that has spread across the nation.
Most Americans are weary of the infighting, the finger-pointing and accusations that have been flying between the left and the right. People who have seen video footage and photographs of carnage and destruction in places like Portland, Ore., Seattle and now, Kenosha, Wis., are amazed that anyone on the left still insists on calling such demonstrations peaceful protests. Conversely, to hear some on the right insist that blame for the mayhem lies solely at the feet of the Black Lives Matter movement is just as discouraging.
Protests that began over the horrendous killing of George Floyd in May have long since been transformed into something far uglier. Lives have been lost. People do not take bullets, bricks and bats to peaceful protests. American citizens eager to see positive change do not destroy the businesses and livelihoods of others. They do not burn and loot, leaving places like Kenosha looking like war zones.
Will the November elections mean the end of endless arguments and violent demonstrations? Presidential candidate Joe Biden hints that his election will usher in the return of peace and tranquility. By contrast, if Trump wins, does that mean another four years of protesting by the easily triggered? Sadly, whoever wins, there are sure to be outcries of “voter fraud” and “election meddling.”
Amid all this chaos, it is easy to assume that the nation is going downhill fast. What already was, say some, a dismal economy with no hope for the middle and lower-middle classes, now is, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, hopelessly adrift in financial ruin.
But media hype of all the doom and gloom is not quite an accurate portrayal of America. In 2019, the U.S., for the 149th year in a row, retained its top spot economically with an annual gross domestic product of nearly $21.5 trillion, well above No. 2 China’s GDP of $14.1 trillion.
Not only does the U.S. have the highest GDP ranking, it has the best opportunities in the world for quality, well-paying jobs. The nation remains home to the world’s top companies, research facilities, and national and international companies. Despite well-justified complaints about too many of our public schools, the nation’s education system is strong. Our colleges remain among the world’s best.
For those reasons, among so many others, the United States continues to welcome far more immigrants to its shores than any other nation. According to a Pew Research study, more than 40 million people living in the U.S. today were born in another country — that is almost one-fifth of the entire world’s migrant population.
According to Pew, in 2018, of the more than 1 million immigrants who arrived in the U.S., the top countries of origin are, by order: China, India, Mexico and the Philippines. Hardly the populations a nation bent on upholding white superiority would seek.
In fiscal year 2019, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalized 834,000 new citizens — an 11-year high in new oaths of citizenship. The USCIS say the top countries of origin for those new Americans were in the following order: Mexico, India, Philippines, Cuba and the People’s Republic of China.
In a nation where our birth rate has fallen well below a sustainable replacement number, why would anyone give a fig where a person hails from as long as he or she is willing to work hard? The “great Melting Pot,” as playwright Israel Zangwill described America, does not care the skin color of an immigrant, just one’s willingness to contribute to the enormous people-powered motor that runs the nation.
This Monday, we celebrate Labor Day, a time set aside to honor all American workers. It does not matter whether one was born here or a come-here like my new friend from Tunisia. Together, they all are part of the economic engine of this great nation.
No matter what either of our two presidential candidates promises to his special interest groups, once in office, the victor would do well to keep their best interests front and center.
