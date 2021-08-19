Salena Zito column: Trevor Donovan's approach to Hollywood and celebrity is a welcome throwback

“I can’t tell you how many people have approached me over and say how it’s just exactly what they needed. Especially during this time, it’s this escape that everybody needs, the happy ending everybody needs,” he says. “There’s something pretty cool about being part of something that is so positive, especially in the times we’re in right now.”

For Donovan, it is rewarding just to make fun movies that his parents, his nieces and nephews, and just about everyone he knows can watch. The same goes for his social media — there is nothing in his tweets that would make anyone, family or not, cringe.

Nor does he complain or whine about not getting a part. Donovan says that one need not be perfectly stoic in the face of rejection — it’s just that not everything one thinks, feels or believes needs to be said or tweeted out loud.

“My dad instilled discipline in me from the day I was born,” he says. “’Never quit anything you start’ was a huge one. The competitive nature of this business is undeniable, and failure is inevitable in this. But in the world, you have to be OK with failing. That’s the hardest part of this job: failure and rejection.”