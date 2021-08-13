Related to this story
Most Popular
The remarks from the Virginia Press Association judge this past spring were a validation of RTD Opinions’ editorial focus.
Editorial: We have to end the misplaced fight over where COVID-19 spreads, and shift our energy toward how to mitigate it
From the moment COVID-19 was declared a public health crisis, a natural first question was: How is the virus spread from person to person? In …
This is the first of a two-part editorial.
Norton, a coalfield town with a population that is 90% white, seems an unlikely place for a civil rights milestone, and yet it is.
This is the second of a two-part editorial.
Virginia’s state historical highway markers continue to tell a more inclusive story. Five new markers will recognize the contributions of Asia…
Last year marked the centennial of women getting the right to vote, but this year marks another centennial — the first year in which women cou…
Let’s not call it redemption or vindication. Those words imply a mistake was made. It’s not really a comeback, either. That suggests her past …
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam and state lawmakers were realizing they had dual crises on their hands. The coronavirus …
Poor August.