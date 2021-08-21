Search for new RTD Opinions Editor is underway

Pam became Opinions editor in February 2019, guiding the pages to focus on solutions-based editorials about the challenges facing our community. She led the creation of the RTD Opinions Community Advisory Board, a diverse group of readers who help inform the section’s understanding of the region’s issues. And she and Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso were awarded the Virginia Press Association’s 2020 D. Lathan Mims Award for Editorial Leadership, the first time the RTD has been recognized with this honor.