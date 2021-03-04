Why isn't Gen Z worried about work?

The past year has been hard for everyone, but spare a thought for youngsters.

Generation Z — those who were born after 1996 — are at a very delicate stage of life, many in the crucial exam years of their education or taking those first baby steps into the working world.

Research suggests that those who are unlucky enough to start careers in a recession see lower earnings for 10 to 15 years after graduation. Then there are the social effects, including higher divorce rates and shorter lifespans.

In the U.S., a 3.9 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate at job market entry has been found to decrease life expectancy by about 6 to 9 months. For the Class of 2020, that could translate into a shortened life span of 1 to 1.5 years.

In this depressing economic outlook, there are clear echoes of the world that millennials found themselves graduating into after the 2008 financial crisis, which has had lasting effects on their careers and well-being.

But is there a case for optimism? Unlike the Great Recession, the COVID-19 downturn appears to have unleashed a wave of entrepreneurialism.