Your 2 Cents

Living in fear of COVID-19 has taken its toll on all of us. As a nurse, I believe the science. No one likes to wear a mask. Just do it. No one likes feeling frustrated with all the limitations. Be an adult. Be creative. Look for ways to help those who are struggling with loneliness and depression. The vaccine will help us return to a new normal.

Janett Tyminski, RN,

North Chesterfield

***

Let me see if I have this right. My wife and I scrimped, saved and sacrificed for years, going without the simplest luxuries such as going out to a fast-food restaurant, plus driving 10- to 20-year-old cars, in order to send our kids to college up until I retired. Now, I have to pay for people to go free who are not even supposed to be in this country. Wake up, Virginia. We fast are becoming like California.

Bruce Barr,

Henrico

***