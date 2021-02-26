Your 2 Cents

Living in fear of COVID-19 has taken its toll on all of us. As a nurse, I believe the science. No one likes to wear a mask. Just do it. No one likes feeling frustrated with all the limitations. Be an adult. Be creative. Look for ways to help those who are struggling with loneliness and depression. The vaccine will help us return to a new normal.
Janett Tyminski, RN,
North Chesterfield
***
Let me see if I have this right. My wife and I scrimped, saved and sacrificed for years, going without the simplest luxuries such as going out to a fast-food restaurant, plus driving 10- to 20-year-old cars, in order to send our kids to college up until I retired. Now, I have to pay for people to go free who are not even supposed to be in this country. Wake up, Virginia. We fast are becoming like California.
Bruce Barr,
Henrico
***
In the Richmond metropolitan area, the clergy — our priests and ministers — are not considered essential people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; however, personal financial advisers and their staffs are considered essential people and eligible to receive vaccinations. This speaks volumes about our community and its priorities.
Richard MacManus,
Kilmarnock
***
How come we can get a rover on Mars quicker than we can get the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out?
Nancy Mattox,
Manakin-Sabot
***
Just so I can understand, the federal government, which is broke, is giving billions of dollars to states that also are broke. Borrowing money to pay off debt: That’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Robert Cariello,
Midlothian
***
Let me try to understand our lawmakers’ reasoning. They properly are concerned about the financial security of our most vulnerable citizens, who are unable to afford rent or food. So, they pass laws making it easier for people to buy and use pot, and to gamble. What’s wrong with this picture?
John Coski,
Richmond
***
I see that that one of the movie studios is looking for extras here in Richmond for a new zombie movie. I suggest they contact some of the leaders in the state legislature. These folks have done a fine job the past few years impersonating The Walking Dead, and probably would work for nothing just to get in front of a camera.