Letter to Editor, Feb. 2, 2021: Reading with children creates special bond

Reading with children

creates special bond

It was disconcerting to read a recent newspaper article reporting a decline in reading ability bykindergarteners and first graders. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly has played a large part in interrupting the educational process needed for these young students to succeed.

Until school divisions devise ways to correct this decline, parents need to spend extra time reading with their children. I remember, as a preschooler, how reading time always was worked into the busy schedule of my parents. We followed that example, as parents, by listening to our young children read each day. I believe most adults can recall their childhood pride of being able to read words and sentences in a book to their parents.