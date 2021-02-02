Letter to Editor, Feb. 3, 2021: Do not lessen penalty for Va. drunk drivers

Do not lessen penalty

for Va. drunk drivers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s coverage of legislation currently advancing in Virginia to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences in the commonwealth passingly mentioned that said sanctions would apply to a number of crimes “including drunken driving," it’s important to distinguish that Virginia’s current mandatory minimum jail sentences specifically affect the most egregious drunk drivers in the state.

Succinctly, Virginia’s enhanced sanctions apply to those persons who are either repeatedly convicted of drunk driving in the state or those operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration level (BAC) of two or more times the legal limit in the state — or both.