Letter to Editor, Feb. 3, 2021: Do not lessen penalty for Va. drunk drivers

Do not lessen penalty
for Va. drunk drivers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s coverage of legislation currently advancing in Virginia to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences in the commonwealth passingly mentioned that said sanctions would apply to a number of crimes “including drunken driving," it’s important to distinguish that Virginia’s current mandatory minimum jail sentences specifically affect the most egregious drunk drivers in the state.
Succinctly, Virginia’s enhanced sanctions apply to those persons who are either repeatedly convicted of drunk driving in the state or those operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration level (BAC) of two or more times the legal limit in the state — or both.
Both repeat and “high-BAC” drunk drivers are overrepresented in fatal traffic crashes where alcohol was a factor. Both are categorized as “high risk” drunk drivers by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with federal data showing that 2 out of 3 (67%) drunk driving deaths occurring on U.S. roadways involve at least one driver with .15 or higher BAC and that drunk drivers, in general, involved in fatal crashes are “four-times more likely to have prior convictions for driving while impaired than were drivers with no alcohol” in their systems.
The mandatory minimum bill currently advancing in the General Assembly (Senate Bill 1443) — no doubt as part of a larger, sweeping criminal justice reform effort — completely eliminates Virginia’s enhanced jail sanctions for said egregious impaired drivers. To compound matters, it also proposes to obliterate similar sanctions for third-offense felony drunk drivers, commercial licensed drunk drivers and persons convicted of DUI while also transporting a minor.
At a time when someone still is killed by a drunk driver on Virginia’s roadways every 33 hours and, as Gov. Ralph Notham announced this past month, that during the COVID-19-era, drunk driving deaths in the commonwealth only have increased, now is not the time to lessen the deterrents for drunk driving.
Kurt Erickson, President.
Washington Regional Alcohol Program.
Falls Church.