Letter to Editor, Feb. 6, 2021: Impeachment acquittal shows lack of character

Impeachment acquittal

shows lack of character

Those Trump apologists — who would have us believe that a second impeachment was unnecessary because “it only served to divide our country”— insult our intelligence. Former President Donald Trump already has divided our country as it has not been divided since the Civil War. A second impeachment is necessary, because a second crime — even more egregious than the first — was committed. And a second impeachment must, of course, result in a second trial. The outcome of a second trial very well might be the same as that of the first, but like the first, it will require that the vote of each and every individual member of the U.S. Senate be cast and recorded. Those voting to acquit will be making their own very special brand of history, and each can run on that record going forward. If they are re-elected, we will have even more damning testimony of just how much our country has turned its back on the wisdom of our founders. The past four years have revealed, in glaring fashion, that people with no character — especially those who are elected to the highest federal offices in the land — also have no capacity for shame. As a result, our nation now is cloaked in that shame, with the world watching.