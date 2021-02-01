Letter to the Editor, Feb. 2, 2021: Chesterfield applauded for reopening schools

Chesterfield applauded

for reopening schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In regard to Sunday's Letter to the Editor, "School reopening policies questioned," the writer asked, "How can we risk their lives?" The answer is that study after study (substantiated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has shown that schools safely can be opened with the right precautions. And contrary to the writer's opinion, Chesterfield County Public Schools has been very transparent about all of the mitigation steps that have been taken to reopen our schools. Many public and private schools have safely reopened across the country, and there have been limited instances of the virus spreading in schools.

Why there does not appear to be the same concern for other front-line workers? I greatly respect all teachers and their commitment to their students during this pandemic, and feel as if my children have been blessed to have the best teachers. However, I also think about all other front-line workers, such as delivery drivers and those who work in grocery stores, restaurants, manufacturing and food pantries.