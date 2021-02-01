Letter to the Editor, Feb. 2, 2021: Chesterfield applauded for reopening schools

Chesterfield applauded
for reopening schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to Sunday's Letter to the Editor, "School reopening policies questioned," the writer asked, "How can we risk their lives?" The answer is that study after study (substantiated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has shown that schools safely can be opened with the right precautions. And contrary to the writer's opinion, Chesterfield County Public Schools has been very transparent about all of the mitigation steps that have been taken to reopen our schools. Many public and private schools have safely reopened across the country, and there have been limited instances of the virus spreading in schools.
Why there does not appear to be the same concern for other front-line workers? I greatly respect all teachers and their commitment to their students during this pandemic, and feel as if my children have been blessed to have the best teachers. However, I also think about all other front-line workers, such as delivery drivers and those who work in grocery stores, restaurants, manufacturing and food pantries.
I applaud the Chesterfield County School Board for its decision to send its elementary school children back to class. Schools are taking precautions and I hope that the older students also will return. A Stanford University study found that "the average student has lost at least a third of a year's worth of learning in reading and three-quarters of a year's worth of learning in math." The negative mental and social impacts on children are undeniable. Although it would be ideal to wait for all teachers to fully be vaccinated, the data strongly show we simply cannot afford to do so.