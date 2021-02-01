Letter to the Editor, Feb. 2, 2021: Put cancer survivors high on vaccine list

Put cancer survivors

high on vaccine list

Many cancer survivors with weakened immune systems have spent the past year burdened by the constant worry about the coronavirus. With COVID-19 vaccinations in high demand and short supply, I write to urge our public health experts and decision-makers to consider the overlooked population of cancer survivors when making critical decisions about vaccine priority groups.

Cancer patients in active treatment are being considered for priority vaccination in many parts of the country. But what about cancer survivors? The health of many survivors remains incredibly fragile long after treatment ends. Among survivors of childhood cancers, for example, 95% suffer from long-term side effects as a result of their disease or treatment, according to Children's Cancer Cause. These late effects often are chronic, sometimes life-threatening, and can include cardiac problems and lung damage, which puts these survivors at high risk of poor outcomes if they contract COVID-19.