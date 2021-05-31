Letter to the Editor, June 1, 2021: VUU/Gilpin Court form unique partnership

VUU/Gilpin Court form

unique partnership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

"Free at last, free at last, I thank God I'm free at last," or so the old spiritual goes.

The May 25 Richmond Times-Dispatch had a wonderful article reporting that Virginia Union University (VUU) is partnering with Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority's (RRHA) Gilpin Court public housing.

I remember Gilpin Court back in the late 1950s and through the mid-1960s as being free from the violence and fear that residents now endure.

Who better than a historically Black university, Virginia Union, through its office of community wealth building, to commit to 20 years of being their brother's keeper.

Recent turmoil over race relations has brought about copious media attention and street protest.

In contrast, VUU is acting and accomplishing something instead of waiting for someone else to come along and "do the right thing."

Complaining and acting out accomplishes little.

Actions speak louder than words.