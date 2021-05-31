 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, June 1, 2021: VUU/Gilpin Court form unique partnership
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, June 1, 2021: VUU/Gilpin Court form unique partnership

  • 0

VUU/Gilpin Court form

unique partnership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

"Free at last, free at last, I thank God I'm free at last," or so the old spiritual goes.

The May 25 Richmond Times-Dispatch had a wonderful article reporting that Virginia Union University (VUU) is partnering with Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority's (RRHA) Gilpin Court public housing.

I remember Gilpin Court back in the late 1950s and through the mid-1960s as being free from the violence and fear that residents now endure.

Who better than a historically Black university, Virginia Union, through its  office of community wealth building, to commit to 20 years of being their brother's keeper.

Recent turmoil over race relations has brought about copious media attention and street protest.

In contrast, VUU is acting and accomplishing something instead of waiting for someone else to come along and "do the right thing."

Complaining and acting out accomplishes little.

Actions speak louder than words.

And VUU's lengthy commitment acknowledges the reality that many ignore  — that real and meaningful change is not accomplished overnight, even if long overdue, and only accomplished one individual at a time, not a whole cohort en masse.

Kudos to the leadership at Virginia Union University for showing the way so that all may see and benefit from their inspiring and aspirational efforts to make a difference in the lives of so many deserving individuals.

Rob Richardson.

Jacksonville Beach.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News