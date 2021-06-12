Letter to the Editor, June 12, 2021: Conflict about religion, not so much about land

Conflict about religion,

not so much about land

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

E.R. Seidman's excellent June 9 Letter to the Editor, in response to Nancy Wein's earlier letter, lists three times in the past when Israel offered Arab leaders land for a Palestinian state. Actually there were five and all were rejected.

In 1937, the British occupiers offered 80% of Palestine to the Arabs and 20% to the Jews. In 1947, the Arabs rejected the U.N. partition plan and attacked Israel in 1948. Seidman's list included another offer in 1948 and two Israeli offers for land for peace, in 2000 and 2008. Yasser Arafat rejected the first at Camp David and Mahmoud Abbas rejected a better deal later.

There are 22 Arab states in the Middle East and one Jewish state. Jordan even has a Palestinian majority. Israel freely gave up control of Gaza 16 years ago. Since 1948 the main issue is not about land but about the Jewish state and religion in the region.

Richard Daub.