Letter to the Editor, June 12, 2021: Golden ager laments Biden's lurch to left

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I will turn age 80 later this year and find it difficult to believe where our country seems to be headed with the current progressive Democratic Party in control. Current headlines include:

“Keystone pipeline scrapped amid environmental pressure due to President Biden’s revoking a key permit.” Our enemies in Russia, Iran and Middle East oil-producing countries must be smiling.

“China slows bid to cut emissions stating the economic agency has greater clout than the environmental one.” This as the United States envoy John Kerry begs China to pursue more-ambitious climate actions. (Good luck with that.)

Last week, President Joe Biden suspended oil leases in Alaska’s National Wildlife Refuge while oil producers in the Middle East announced production increases.

Russia is celebrating Biden’s refusal to stop their new Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which would supply much of Europe’s oil and gas, making them more dependent on Russia. Russia and China are spending billions on carbon production (oil, natural gas and coal) while Biden and his party work to close down U.S. production.