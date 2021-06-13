Letter to the Editor, June 14, 2021: What is and what isn't occurring on Forest Hill?

What is and what isn't

occurring on Forest Hill?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The speed limit is 35 mph in a two-lane construction zone on Forest Hill Avenue; yet 30 mph on the four-lane divided Semmes Avenue. Why? What is happening on Forest Hill Avenue? Rather, why is nothing happening on Forest H Avenue?

The road work stopped in summer 2019. When work resumed that fall, we were told it would be completed in March 2021. Then the completion date was pushed back to this coming October.

Nothing is happening. Utility poles still stand in line with curbs or in the future roadway. Huge culverts have appeared, sitting idle. Lines under Forest Hill Avenue near Cherokee Road have collapsed (after that section was repaved recently). Is the entire project going to be torn up for these huge culverts to be implanted?

This has been an endless project. What has been the expense?

Michael Boykin.