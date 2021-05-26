Letter to the Editor, May 27, 2021: Eisenhower's advice on gun control lingers

Eisenhower's advice

on gun control lingers

When the U.S. Constitution was written more than 200 years ago, the Founding Fathers could obviously not foresee developments and needs of the new nation, which — at that time — had no organized police force. Hence the Second Amendment — the right by its citizens to bear arms.

During this past decade, the nation has suffered from an escalating deadly gun violence. So far this year, about 7,500 people have been killed — a 35% increase over the same period this paast year. It’s high time to legislate much stronger laws to stem the carnage, which is favored by the majority of the population.

The U.S. House of Representatives with 435 members, which is a much greater reflection of the sentiments of the population than the U.S. Senate with only 100 members, has recently passed new gun control regulations. This law has little chance to pass the Senate where the approval of 60 legislators is required. If not passed, President Joe Biden's administration ought to proceed by executive order. If so, the GOP likely will sue the administration through the U.S. Supreme Court to have the order revoked, but because gun violence is a national dilemma, the court might not accept the case, or might side with the GOP.