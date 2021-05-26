Letter to the Editor, May 27, 2021: Rasoul's actions, vision earn support, praise

Rasoul's actions, vision

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It’s hard to believe, but there’s another election upon us. Democratic voters will head to the polls for the June 8 primary to nominate their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Though the lieutenant governor field is crowded, one candidate stands out as the best choice: Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke.

Rasoul has a reputation as a public servant who fights to help all Virginians, regardless of the district where they live. He developed that reputation the hard way: by taking time to travel to actually meet and connect with people.

He has a vision for lieutenant governor as a platform to advocate for working families, not special interest groups or lobbyists. Like me, he’s a parent who was affected by the struggles of parenting during COVID-19. That experience led him to craft a Marshall Plan for Moms, which would help working mothers like myself get child care and guaranteed paid sick, medical and family leave.