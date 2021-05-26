Letter to the Editor, May 27, 2021: Rasoul's actions, vision earn support, praise

Rasoul's actions, vision
earn support, praise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It’s hard to believe, but there’s another election upon us. Democratic voters will head to the polls for the June 8 primary to nominate their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Though the lieutenant governor field is crowded, one candidate stands out as the best choice: Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke.
Rasoul has a reputation as a public servant who fights to help all Virginians, regardless of the district where they live. He developed that reputation the hard way: by taking time to travel to actually meet and connect with people.
He has a vision for lieutenant governor as a platform to advocate for working families, not special interest groups or lobbyists. Like me, he’s a parent who was affected by the struggles of parenting during COVID-19. That experience led him to craft a Marshall Plan for Moms, which would help working mothers like myself get child care and guaranteed paid sick, medical and family leave.
Rasoul proactively helped folks through Democratic Promise, a volunteer program where people call their fellow Virginians and ask if they need help. He announced earlier this month that the program already has helped more than 1,000 people this year.