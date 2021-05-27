Letter to the Editor, May 28, 2021: Rasoul will deliver tangible results

Rasoul will deliver

tangible results

Diversity comes in many forms — gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic background, sexual orientation, ideology, geography, etc. On June 8, I'm excited to cast my vote for Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, for lieutenant governor. Rasoul is the son of Palestinian immigrants, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for eight years and a progressive who likes to get things done. As a former legislative staffer for former Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, secretary of the Metro Richmond Area Young Democrats and current member of the Richmond City Democratic Committee, I trust Rasoul to unite the commonwealth, balance our Democratic ticket and deliver tangible results for all Virginians. I hope you'll join me.