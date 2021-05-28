Letter to the Editor, May 29, 2021: Casino jobs funded mainly by local players

Casino jobs funded
mainly by local players
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A TV advertisement states that a South Side Richmond casino will create 1,500 jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000. This money does not fall from the sky. Richmond-area residents would have to lose $69 million a year to the casino for it to pay these salaries. Of course, the casino would have to win additional money to cover other expenses and generate a profit. A small portion of its revenue will come from providing valuable services, such as lodging or meals in its restaurants, but the vast majority of it simply will be a transfer of cash from local residents to the casino. This is not economic development.
Casinos often are pitched as tourism engines, implying that the money it wins will come from nonresidents. Before believing this, do the research about the large percentage of casinos' revenue, which is generated from local populations, and how rarely casinos become significant tourist destinations.
Alan Hussey.
Valentines.