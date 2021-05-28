Letter to the Editor, May 29, 2021: Casino jobs funded mainly by local players

Casino jobs funded

mainly by local players

A TV advertisement states that a South Side Richmond casino will create 1,500 jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000. This money does not fall from the sky. Richmond-area residents would have to lose $69 million a year to the casino for it to pay these salaries. Of course, the casino would have to win additional money to cover other expenses and generate a profit. A small portion of its revenue will come from providing valuable services, such as lodging or meals in its restaurants, but the vast majority of it simply will be a transfer of cash from local residents to the casino. This is not economic development.