Letter to the Editor, May 29, 2021: Use Native American sculptures on avenue

Use Native American

sculptures on avenue

The very iconic and historic Monument Avenue always has been a centerpiece of sights to see in Richmond. However, the forces of change have marred its beauty and its historical significance now seems absent.

Could we repurpose that great avenue and restore its historical prominence by honoring and respecting our Native American heritage, which, far too often has been ignored or overlooked? There are many great Native Americans who played a significant role in the development of America. Imagine big, beautiful bronze statues of Pocahontas, Sacagawea, Sequoyah or great leaders such as Sitting Bull or Geronimo. Or a copy of James Earle Fraser’s stirring sculpture, "The End of the Trail." There are many from which to choose.