Letter to the Editor, May 29, 2021: VUU/Gilpin Court program draws praise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent article in the Times-Dispatch about Virginia Union University committing to help Gilpin Court families is the best news in a year of "News." May they inspire others.

Rose B. Berry.

Richmond.

