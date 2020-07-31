Water justice can nourish
bodies, souls of all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Water is fundamental for survival of all life forms. While on safari in Kenya in 1989, our guide prioritized the five uses for water for his country: (1) drinking, (2) cooking, (3) bathing, (4) cleaning and (5) watering the garden by using the portions left over from previous uses. Kenya’s Constitution of 2010 protects water quality and distribution of water and food to all Kenyans equally, regardless of color, social status or wealth.
One gallon of water can fill a birdbath to give our wild friends a chance to drink and cool off.
In a front-page column on July 3, RTD reporter Bill Lohmann wrote about members of First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue giving cups of water in the name of Jesus to all who had gathered to watch the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue. It didn’t matter if those gathered were protesting for or against the statues — everyone needed that drink.
All these stated uses of water are important. The Kenyan constitution guarantees clean water and food to all Kenyans, regardless of their wealth or status. The Presbyterian Church (USA) resolution “Restoring Creation for Ecology and Justice” demands justice for our wildlife neighbors, too.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic where water and food might be scarce. Prioritize your use of water. Remember that in times of scarcity, watering lawns and shrubs has the lowest priority. Promptly pay your water utility bills if you are able; that gesture enables utilities to keep the water flowing to those who cannot pay.
Giving water to all in the name of Jesus is a way of nourishing our bodies and souls. We all can learn from our Kenyan neighbors. Their constitution gives more importance to water than any U.S. law does. All we need is a little water justice to squelch our fires of hate and greed.
Thomas Pakurar Sr.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Few people understand the value of cool, clean and fresh water until you are hot, sweaty and thirsty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.