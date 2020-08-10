Dream and Promise Act would benefit Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The American Dream and Promise Act — legislation that was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives but not the Senate — would establish a road map to lawful permanent residential status and, eventually, U.S. citizenship for immigrants, including immigrant youth (those who entered the United States before the age of 18, have four or more years of residency, and have graduated from high school or have the equivalent); those who have Temporary Protected Status (TPS); and those who have Deferred Enforced Departure (DED).
This legislation has support all across the country. Many members of Congress, on both sides, support the bill, as well as 1,200 faith leaders and 140 of the top businesses in the nation.
Richmond has an immigrant population that numbers about 15,000, so this issue pertains to us. I have friends who, after years of seeking citizenship, still are unsuccessful. It saddens me to hear their stories of how hard they’ve tried to get it done but to no avail.
I’m calling on U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Virginia Democrats, to co-sponsor and help get the American Dream and Promise Act passed in the Senate, as well as U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, to be more vocal about how necessary it is for this bill to pass, not only for our Richmond community to become stronger, but for our country as well.
Chloe Brown.
Glen Allen.
