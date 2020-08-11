COD

Delegate supports

redistricting measures

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the patron of the constitutional amendment for redistricting reform, I join the RTD in asking that citizens vote “yes.”

This amendment is backed by a wide range of voting rights and good government groups because they recognize the need for reform. It adds citizen control, transparency and historic voting rights protections to the redistricting process and will result in fairer maps, increased competition and a more responsive legislature.

It is worth addressing some of the criticisms I’ve seen in other Letters to the Editor in these pages.

First, it is not a secret plot by Republicans to continue gerrymandering by using our state’s Supreme Court as a map-drawing Trojan horse. Democrats drafted and patroned the amendment. And while I have my fair share of disagreements with the court’s conservative policy decisions, they are not political hacks or stooges — look no further than recent decisions about firearms, stay-at-home orders and eviction moratoriums as recent proof. They do not ignore the law, or the state or national Constitutions, which they would have to do if the “Supreme Court conspiracy” theory were correct.

Second, the amendment has security measures. It is written to accept enabling legislation that can do everything from ensuring diversity on the commission to controlling the court’s map-drawing process should it go to them. And we can control the state Supreme Court. Article VI, Sections I, IV, V, and VIII give the legislature broad powers over the judiciary.

Third, the amendment is not being misrepresented in the media. The Washington Post, The Virginian-Pilot, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Roanoke Times hardly are an example of groupthink. That all of their editorial boards support it speaks more to the broad consensus on the policy than a political cover-up.

Citizens should vote “yes.” It represents the rare opportunity to force lawmakers to relinquish the power to choose their own districts. With once-in-a-decade redistricting around the corner, it might represent the only such chance to do so. We should strike at the opportunity.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg,

D-Henrico.

