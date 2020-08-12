All Virginians can voice
criticism of capital city
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I take exception to correspondent Andy Thornton (“Those who don’t live in RVA shouldn’t gripe about city”) and others who think as he does. The state Capitol is located in Richmond, along with the legislative offices, courts and numerous state agencies that affect all Virginia citizens. Who does Thornton think pays for this? All of us. Yes, we do have a say in how the city reflects on the entire commonwealth. I have lived outside of the city limits all my life, but came into Richmond hundreds of times to shop, dine and attend sporting events, concerts and movies. I also have brought friends and family for a ride around town or sometimes for a historical tour. I’m stunned by the mayhem and lawlessness that has been allowed by city leaders and Gov. Ralph Northam. It’s an embarrassment. It will be a long time before I spend another dime within Richmond’s city limits. The city needs to get its act together or the RVA symbol will indicate a place to avoid.
Merrill Tate.
Montpelier.
