COD, Aug. 14, 2020: Redistricting plan best choice for all

Redistricting plan
best choice for all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was with great interest that I read Bobby Vassar and Wyatt Durrette’s excellent July 21 column, “On redistricting, Virginia can do better.” This bipartisan effort is exactly the sort of leadership that Virginians (and Americans) desperately need in governing today.
We witnessed a version of this in March when Republicans and Democrats together pushed through the second vote necessary to send a proposed amendment to our state constitution to the voters this November for the fair, nonpolitical drawing of election districts. As they currently exist, today’s districts do indeed reflect Virginia’s “dismal record of partisan-controlled self-dealing by legislators.”
Now we learn that Democrats — in control of both houses — are balking at an amendment that, while imperfect, initially was agreed upon by both parties. Our chance to end gerrymandering, as we have known it, is being imperiled by these same Democrats, now urging the voters to say “no.” Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, is one such party member, as was evidenced by his recent Letter to the Editor, “Delegate argues against amending Virginia’s code.”
Democrats offer lame reasoning for asking Virginians to vote against the amendment. They say to wait until 2031. The General Assembly will come up with a better plan, a fairer drawing of district lines, a better amendment.
“Trust us,” they say. Defeat this amendment today, and we’ll make it right in 10 years.
Ten years.
This voter was not born yesterday. And if Virginia voters don’t agree to this amendment this year, we never shall see an end to gerrymandering or the self-serving interests of our “representatives.” Vote “yes” on Nov. 3. It might be our last chance.
Karen Owen.
Richmond.