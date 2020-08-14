COD, Aug. 15, 2020: Kudos to teachers, staff for their perseverance

Kudos to teachers, staff for their perseverance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past May, National Nurses Day was recognized throughout the country. How fitting for that celebration to have occurred in the midst of the pandemic, as our nurses and other health professionals experienced fatigue, extreme stress and much success in their battle against COVID-19. Several other groups of workers understandably have not been given much attention at all due to school closures these past five months: school secretaries, office managers and instructional assistants (Administrative Professionals Day, April 22); and teachers at all levels of education, from preschools through graduate schools (Teacher Appreciation Day, May 5.)
In the metro Richmond area, as well as throughout most of the country, teachers diligently provided lesson plans and some online instruction as the only alternative to interacting in person with their students. Although school administrative professionals are not responsible for creating lesson plans, many of them still worked to help facilitate communication with parents and getting work packets into the hands of the children.
This fall, whether children are learning virtually, in person or through a hybrid process, our teachers indeed will continue to serve as “essential workers” who will go that extra mile every day to ensure their students’ success.
Kudos to all the effective teachers and school personnel, especially those with whom I had the privilege to work as an elementary school educator.
Steve DeGaetani.
Midlothian.