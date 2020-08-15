COD, Aug. 16, 2020: Legislators must address sewer overflow problem

Legislators must address
sewer overflow problem
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With alarming regularity, I have received this notice from the city of Richmond:
“This email is to inform you that enough rain has fallen to trigger a combined sewer overflow. When no rain has fallen for a continuous and uninterrupted 30-hour period, another email will be sent to signal the end of the overflow.”
Few people might realize that when this notice is posted, raw sewage is being released into the James River. Most residents are unaware that their favorite spot on the river is contaminated with human excrement after heavy rain. Like Richmond, the cities of Lynchburg and Alexandria also have combined sewer and stormwater systems, and experience overflows in heavy rain events. These cities have and continue to make progress, but clearly more needs to be done.
Before the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly had budgeted $50 million to upgrade sewage treatment plants, $50 million to help localities address stormwater projects (which would reduce the volume going into Richmond’s combined sewer system) and $18 million to ensure the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality had adequate manpower to address environmental issues.
Unfortunately, declining revenues during the pandemic created a shortfall. When legislators return to Richmond later this month, they’ll address justice reforms and ways to keep teachers, students and essential workers safe. I hope they’ll look kindly on programs that keep our waterways safe as well. Clean water is vital to our quality of life. We require it for survival, economic and recreational purposes.
Fortunately, I trust that Northam and our legislators understand the value of our waterways and the Chesapeake Bay, and will fund the means to restore them to health. It can’t be delayed any longer.
Daphne Cole.
Blackstone.