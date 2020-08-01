Better scrutiny needed of history curriculum
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recent national events have made it even more necessary to examine what we teach and how we teach. Irrespective of political affiliation, most of us would like to see a world that is more just, equitable and safer for our children.
A first step toward that is an education system that teaches all history, not selective history, and that does not disproportionately elevate the voices of one racial/ethnic group or gender while silencing another. We need transparency regarding who writes the textbooks used in our public schools, who reviews the textbooks and who publishes them — information that currently is not available.
Virginia is home to a long list of prestigious universities, historical associations and museums. Why not use these resources to put together blue-ribbon committees in every county in the state to vet the K-12 curriculum? The curriculum carefully should be examined with respect to: (1) mischaracterization of history, omissions of events, and omission of contributions of people of color and women to the economic, social and political life of the country; (2) depth and breadth of the social science curriculum in elementary and middle schools — currently the curriculum is extremely repetitive from one grade to the next and offers very little breadth of knowledge; and (3) format of history/social science textbooks. We are concerned with the trend to compromise content for an easily digestible textbook format, which resembles newsstand magazines meant for casual perusal.
Anti-racist and implicit bias training for teachers and administrators of the Virginia public schools also can facilitate better understanding and reflection of individual and institutional biases, behaviors and practices. Giving educators a choice of the type of training that would be most beneficial for their fields would ensure that they would be invested in the training process.
Valentina Dimitrova-Grajzl.
Lexington.Ellen Mayock.
Lexington.
