Baseball analogy apt
for COVID-19 era
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of the earliest signs that attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19 might be less than successful coincided with the cancellation of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) opening day. In late March, large packs of out-of-school preteens on bicycles began roaming my neighborhood as spring weather brought them outdoors and their parents ceased to enforce social distancing.
A story in Saturday’s Sports section stated that “MLB officials believe the Marlins’ [COVID-19] cases probably were the result of poor decision-making and social distancing practices both on and off the field.”
That brought to mind one of my favorite and oft-repeated maxims from Jim Beauchamp, former Richmond Braves manager and Atlanta Braves bench coach. He first said it to me at a Booster Club picnic at The Diamond, well before it began to pop up in his media interviews: When coaching at any level of the game, “keep in mind that baseball players are always 12 years old.”
When it comes to our fight against the coronavirus, it might be a good idea for health care officials, politicians and all of us to apply the coach’s observation broadly to the population.
Thomas Singleton Driscoll.
Richmond.
