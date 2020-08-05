Love, not money,
solves problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Black Lives Matter movement, like the civil rights movement in the 1960s, raises the question, “Is the American dream a lie?” Many of us have ancestors who, literally or in their turning of a blind eye, kicked a defenseless slave. Today’s slavery is institutional and systemic, requiring an effort to see clearly. As a youth in the Midwest in 1964, I dreamed of being “free, white and 21!” Sadly, only recently did I realize how racist that was.
Still, two recent presidents were raised by single mothers, and another was born of an immigrant domestic mother. Surely our shared dream occasionally is a reality. Our choice is to name our shared dream a cruel intentional lie or to see our dream separately from the cruelty used to keep some down so others can rise higher. Which would you rather be: the person who strived to be too good and miserably failed, or the person who fabricated a lie as a tool to turn humans into livestock?
Our recent presidents provide some insight. Barack Obama, honoring his heritage, gently reminded us of our racial problems, sincerely believing they can be resolved. Donald Trump, it appears, has issues with immigrants and used low-paid undocumented workers.
It’s such a tricky, but solvable problem. It is hard to see a gathering of elder white men solving it. It’s not resolved by throwing money and platitudes at it. Reading author James Baldwin’s analysis is heart-crushingly true, but also brings light. He states, “The only real answer is love.”
Stephen Mandas.
Ashland.
