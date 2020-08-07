Responsible parents
give ‘the talk’ to all kids
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Michael Paul Williams’ column, “Policing problem? Depends on your point of view,” and Henrico County Board of Supervisors member Tyrone Nelson’s comments on how Black parents talk with their children about the police rates a response.
Like Williams, I was raised in Henrico and lived there my first 22 years. Back then, as a 15-year-old, one could drive in the county with full privileges but not in the city of Richmond. As we all know, teenagers do not always make the best decisions or behave in the most appropriate manner. My father had “the talk” with me on “how to respond.” I was told: 1) you respect authority; 2) you are cooperative; 3) you answer “yes sir” and “no sir”; and 4) you are not argumentative. Isn’t that the type of message all responsible parents should be delivering to their children? “The talk” is not unique to Black families.
On a Sunday afternoon in 1962, I was in my 1952 Chevy driving properly along Staples Mill Road when a Henrico police officer going the opposite direction noticed a crowded car (I had five passengers with me), made a U-turn, pulled us over, ordered us out of the car and searched it. Following my father’s advice, we were not harassed. Was I profiled for “driving while age 15”? Probably. I didn’t think too much of it then and I didn’t tell my dad, fearing he would judge me guilty regardless.
Back then, it probably was considered a form of “community policing,” where the officer knew word of the stop would spread at Hermitage High School. The message — which reinforced good parenting — was: “Act responsibly and use good judgment, we want you to grow up to be future parents with good values.” Despite the claims of those with an agenda, law enforcement officers today are not the problem, but are more critical than ever to the functioning of a civil society. They deserve our support and respect as they augment good parenting.
R. Dwight Payne.
Richmond.
Dwight Payne,
So you are all for giving up your constitutional rights.....Driving while young is not a crime....Diving with a full car is not a crime......Yet you are just dandy with the cops stopping an bracing you without probable cause.....You are OK with some subliminal message to high schoolers because the Cops want to show who's boss.....Good Gravy....Your letter is a horrible example of idiocy......And NO....Cops are not owed respect....They have to earn it and the incident you describe is an example of a cop who should never been accorded respect....
Was a time when you got paddled twice... once at school by the teacher / principle / coach, and then when you got home - for being disrespectful / disobedient.
Too often these days normal Americans must reap what uber-indulgent parents sow.
