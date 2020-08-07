COD

Responsible parents

give ‘the talk’ to all kids

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Paul Williams’ column, “Policing problem? Depends on your point of view,” and Henrico County Board of Supervisors member Tyrone Nelson’s comments on how Black parents talk with their children about the police rates a response.

Like Williams, I was raised in Henrico and lived there my first 22 years. Back then, as a 15-year-old, one could drive in the county with full privileges but not in the city of Richmond. As we all know, teenagers do not always make the best decisions or behave in the most appropriate manner. My father had “the talk” with me on “how to respond.” I was told: 1) you respect authority; 2) you are cooperative; 3) you answer “yes sir” and “no sir”; and 4) you are not argumentative. Isn’t that the type of message all responsible parents should be delivering to their children? “The talk” is not unique to Black families.

On a Sunday afternoon in 1962, I was in my 1952 Chevy driving properly along Staples Mill Road when a Henrico police officer going the opposite direction noticed a crowded car (I had five passengers with me), made a U-turn, pulled us over, ordered us out of the car and searched it. Following my father’s advice, we were not harassed. Was I profiled for “driving while age 15”? Probably. I didn’t think too much of it then and I didn’t tell my dad, fearing he would judge me guilty regardless.

Back then, it probably was considered a form of “community policing,” where the officer knew word of the stop would spread at Hermitage High School. The message — which reinforced good parenting — was: “Act responsibly and use good judgment, we want you to grow up to be future parents with good values.” Despite the claims of those with an agenda, law enforcement officers today are not the problem, but are more critical than ever to the functioning of a civil society. They deserve our support and respect as they augment good parenting.

R. Dwight Payne.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email