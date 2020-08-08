We all share the blame for sad state America is in
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It seems to me that President Donald Trump isn’t the only person we should blame for the state of our country. We the people elect members of Congress to keep the president in check, and those men and women have failed in their duty to do so. Republicans and Democrats alike are at fault just as much as the president for failing to do their jobs. Both sides are so concerned with party loyalty that they are willing to sell their souls to the devil for re-election. Republicans will agree with Trump even when they know his actions do more harm than good. Democrats act the same way when their party controls the White House. The Democrats didn’t want President Bill Clinton impeached and the Republicans felt the same about Trump.
We the people also should take responsibility because we send the same folks back to Washington for years, during which time they become what in the military we call a lifer. It’s no wonder they have no concern for the American people and that our beloved country is a hot mess because we the people, Congress and, of course, Trump have allowed it to be so. We need new leadership in the White House and term limits in Congress because we all share the blame. What I have discovered is that today’s elected officials really don’t care what we think because we can be bought with money, entitlements and lies all in the name of government. What’s going on in our country is all of our fault.
Wayne Moody.
Richmond.
