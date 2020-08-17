COD, August 18, 2020: With chains now broken, all can enjoy freedom

With chains now broken, all can enjoy freedom
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Monument Avenue’s chains to the past have been broken. Now Richmond’s citizens can welcome the future with open arms.
Everyone deserves a future we all can embrace, a street we all can honor, a city we all can call home. No longer must we live with myths and malice. Let’s embrace the best within ourselves now that we are free from the worst of who we were.
The freedom we long for is beyond both historical contempt and today’s resentments. So what new symbols can we erect? Symbols of freedom never need to be torn down. They herald the best of what’s within us. Let’s not memorialize death and police violence with a monument — or space naming — because we seek to be free from that.
Collectively we can be generous because we must shape a future for us all, choosing what’s right and best over what’s comfortable and easy. Let’s act nobly, not out of retribution nor with “in your face” signs or symbols. We’re greater than that.
The dignity stolen from so many over these 401 years we courageously have taken back, signaling to the world that Black Lives Matter. Any sense of retribution is tantamount to being “re-chained” to historical enslavers and to those yet commemorating that enslavement.
May the freedom that we and Arthur Ashe Jr. fought for redefine Richmond’s revered residential ribbon. Ashe excelled at tennis and won his sports freedom. Races, ethnic groups, GenXers, GenZers, millennials, baby boomers and LGBT united to win Richmond’s freedom from such oppressive symbols. Let’s now open our arms and our hearts to the freedom we all need and long for. That’s freedom’s way.
Paige Lanier Chargois.
Richmond.