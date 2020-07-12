Does America still hold
the promise of liberty?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A few hundred years ago, a small group of white men of privilege, some of whom were slave owners, decided to break away from their allegiance to a British king to begin a radical experiment in self-government. Their ideas led to the Declaration of Independence and eventually to our present Constitution. Their rebellion against a leading superpower of the day widely was viewed as doomed to failure at the time and yet, they were willing to pledge their “lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor” to each other in that cause. Their vision of what government should be was compelling enough to persuade a few aristocrats from France, Poland and Germany to join George Washington’s rag-tag army, which eventually prevailed after many hardships and losses. After the final battle at Yorktown, one of these men, the young Marquis de Lafayette said: “Humanity has won its battle. Liberty now has a country.”
Thanks to their efforts and sacrifices, generations of all races and beliefs have had opportunities leading to a better life here than most of humanity. Many arrived through Ellis Island, where the Statue of Liberty stands tall, signifying the promise of a country that still is a work in progress.
After the turmoil of recent weeks, my question for our people, our leaders and those who aspire to lead us is: Does liberty still have a country?
Robert Ohanesian.
Irvington.
Robert Ohanesian - with the election of Rump
The whole world was asking “does liberty still have a country”.
But thanks to our great constitution and the freedoms it guarantees even someone as toxic as President Lysol has not been able to bring America entirely down.
This November another Democratic President will be elected to clean up the second mess in a row left behind by a republican president.
America endures. And, as we’ve seen from the huge exercises of the constitutional right to free speech across the land recently, continues to strive to make our land better and freer for all Americans!
Robert Ohanesian ... until you fully understand the need for special interest groups, and the politicians who “use” them … blacks, and the poor whites, who do not understand what white privilege is, being controlled by the Mob seeking revenge and reparations ….. Liberty and Country will always be on hold. Period.
Racist Peter succumbs to white supremacist notion that African Americans are not “smart” enough to resist being “used” by people who don’t have their interests at heart.
I think the mob of you sands and thousands of peaceful protesters of all races colors and creeds have disabused that notion.
Liberty and country are now stronger than ever. And once President Lysol is voted out in November, America will be healthier than ever.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
And Mr. Butler succumbs to the liberal notion that the millions of people who support the conservative view are not "smart enough" to resist being "used" by peopl who do not have their best interests at heart. In fact vote against their best interests.
Donald Trump may very well get reelected. Or in desperation to defeat him end up with someone just as bad or worse,
Well... I actually got the idea from President Lysol who admitted in his own words...
“We won with poorly educated, I love the poorly educated!”
There will be no “desperation” in the defeat of President Lysol. Just good Americans across the land standing up to elect another Democratic president to come in and clean up the mess left by yet another republican one
Flaky ... you and RJuvenile are two of the uneducated.
All who have to use the same word, racism, in hopes of winning an argument, is part of that same ilk. Period.
Biden is "as bad or worse" than Trump? In what demented universe would that be?
Racist Peter.... you used the word racist first. It just fit you so well that it stuck
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Anyone who constantly calls another person a racist, is the same lowlife that calls his brother the n-word, or MF’er, and thinks it makes him something he is not, other than the lowlife he is. Youse fits the mold, Flaky. Period.,
Racist Peter, if you walk like a racist and you quack like a racist...
You must have a LOT of criticism for this guy....
“Donald Trump Used N-Word on 'Apprentice' Set, Didn't Think Americans Would 'Buy' Black Contestant Winning: Co-Producer”
“Donald Trump drops F-bomb, and other profanity during campaign rally”
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Liberty is the antithesis of fascism, socialism and communism. Too many people have some kind of warped view that freedom equates to free stuff -- hence the popularity of politicians who promise to deliver the most of it.
Yes, it is... Sad that the word is USED by FASCISTS on their way to taking power... Once in power??? Forget it... Hitler used it, too, BTW... ~~~ Bob
Antifa, that great power you must be a member of, and Mussolini used it too, ~~~Bob. Period. ~~~Tracy
Yes, I am ANTIFA, Checker Eater... Ever last PATRIOT should be but, sadly, many of you have your heads up FASCIST Trump's behind... ~~~ Bob
From the smell you must have your head up som Antifa's rump, ~~~Bob. Period, ~~~Tracy
Peters' obsession with scatology continues unabated.
What GOOD American ISN’T Anti-fascist?
You left out the most important freedom - the freedom from offense. Which con-VEN-iently contravenes our 1st amendment.
Poor Tommie stews in his freedom to be offended.
Someone throw him a lifesaver!
Don’t forget libertarianism, Jeff. That’s just this side of anarchy and has never worked as a large societal system.
Thank you, Robert... Liberty is a buzz word for FASCISTS who try to sell people on their gruesome model but means absolutely nothing to them at all ... I think when people use terms like FREEDOM and LIBERTY they should have to DEFINE those terms... ~~~ Bob
"Does liberty still have a country?"
Yes - IF you count Autonomous (Anarchy) Zones.
What a country!!!
Yes you must count Autonomous Zones. Though in America you don’t see anarchy there.
You sure wouldn’t see Autonomous zones in Russia or China, would you?
But Tommie would love to see the US lean a bit more towards the autocratic controls exercised by those states. Controlling citizens.... it’s a republican thang.
It’s too bad Putin’s useful idiot Rump wasn’t successful in that regard.
But Putin definitely feels like he got his money’s worth from the divisiveness and disarray in America that President Lysol has caused.
Wow! Just think! At this point in his presidency President Obama was giving America 5.2% GDP growth!
Tommie was the guy sitting there rooting for the government in Tiananmen Square.
