Make comprehensive plan before school year begins
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My children and early elementary school-age grandchildren are anxious over the beginning of a new school year. The final four months of the past school year were very trying on all of them, and now there are more questions than answers.
I realize that everyone was caught off guard this spring, but what I discovered about the disparity of two separate school systems was daunting. One grandchild was instructed to read for 20 minutes a day with no online instruction, while the other two had set hours of instruction in language arts and math every day with homework assignments, but nothing new. If online teaching is to continue, it should include subject matter that would be taught in the classroom. There also must be some accountability and consistency for what is being taught.
In both cases, there was a greater burden on the parents who, while working from home, spent up to four hours a day home-schooling. Neither my children nor their spouses were trained to be elementary educators, yet they had to take on the bulk of the responsibility for educating their children while still keeping up with their own workload.
Now they are faced with more uncertainty as they are being required to return to the workplace. How do they plan for the various possibilities of children staying home, going to school for half days or for classes every other day? How can they be assured that they will be allowed flex time to spend with their children? Who is going to guide the parents as they teach their own children? Thankfully, both families live in areas with dependable internet service and have tablets for their children. This is not the case for many.
If ever we needed strong, responsible leadership based on compassion, wisdom and common sense, it is now.
Adele Smith
West Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.