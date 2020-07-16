COD

Revise curriculum to add key historical context

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently retired from a job I loved — teaching college students. One of the courses I taught was economics. I always attempted to show how modern economic principles were developed over many years.

After teaching the course for two semesters, I realized that my students had a very limited understanding of key events in U.S. history. I decided to give a quiz on important dates that had an impact on our economic philosophies. Students were asked to write a one-sentence statement about what occurred on each date: 1607, 1619, 1776, 1787-89, 1812, 1861-65, 1917-18, 1941-45, the 1960s, and Sept. 11, 2001. I thought they would miss two or three; to my surprise they only got two or three correct.

How can a person graduate from high school and not know the devastating effects of the social upheaval and assassinations of the 1960s? How did they miss the struggles during the American Revolutionary War and the development of our U.S. Constitution? How can they not understand the tremendous effect wars have on allies, enemies and innocent people?

The emphasis in U.S. school curriculum today is science, technology, engineering and math. Critical thinking skills are mentioned but never really developed. Writing is becoming a lost art.

Is it time for another look at the curriculum?

Robert N. Holt.

Franklin.

