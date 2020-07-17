Wear a mask to win war against COVID-19
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When the greatest generation faced World War II, people made sacrifices to win it. Many died in battle to win it. Men and women unceasingly worked to build the weapons to win it. Everyone pulled together because we had to win it.
President Donald Trump says we are in a war against COVID-19. Surely, a little sacrifice by all of us can win this one, too. While many Americans already have died, the best scientists in the world are leading the fight to win this one. Each one of us can do our part to win this war, too.
During World War II, people pulled their shades down at night so enemy bombers could not see lights and hit targets. I doubt anyone said, “I have a right to keep my shades up,” endangering the rest of us.
Wear a mask. Be part of winning this one. Thank you.
Gerald McCarthy.
Richmond.
