COD

Wear a mask to win war against COVID-19

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When the greatest generation faced World War II, people made sacrifices to win it. Many died in battle to win it. Men and women unceasingly worked to build the weapons to win it. Everyone pulled together because we had to win it.

President Donald Trump says we are in a war against COVID-19. Surely, a little sacrifice by all of us can win this one, too. While many Americans already have died, the best scientists in the world are leading the fight to win this one. Each one of us can do our part to win this war, too.

During World War II, people pulled their shades down at night so enemy bombers could not see lights and hit targets. I doubt anyone said, “I have a right to keep my shades up,” endangering the rest of us.

Wear a mask. Be part of winning this one. Thank you.

Gerald McCarthy.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email