Before schools reopen, determine essentials
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It seems there is great debate regarding the opening of schools in the fall. Yet, I have not seen one proposal on how to get more in-class learning while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
It would seem that if we want more seat time for the students, both the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and the schools are going to have to rethink priorities and requirements. It appears impossible to have the same number of classes and the same curriculum requirements if we want more in-person instruction while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
These circumstances beg a number of questions:
- What classes do we think are of greatest priority?
- Are we willing to sacrifice some electives if we want more seat time in core classes? If we want electives, should we prioritize some over others?
- If we prioritize core classes, can we ask elective teachers to teach core classes? Will VDOE grant a licensure variance for the elective teachers teaching core classes?
- Is VDOE going to waive certain graduation requirements for the next year or possibly two? Can we waive the physical education graduation requirement? Can we waive the foreign language requirement?
- Are our social distancing/cleaning requirements realistic?
- Is there a realistic mask-wearing enforcement policy of sending the student home for online learning?
- Is there any system in place for those students who fall further behind because of distance learning?
- Where is the money coming from for all the additional cleaning supplies? Tax revenue is down.
Rather than a 120-page document of unreadable guidelines, it’s time for teachers, schedulers, guidance counselors, administrators and VDOE to sit down and consider what is realistic and what is a priority.
Mike White.
Henrico.
