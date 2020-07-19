Godwin graduation a gas
at Richmond Raceway
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond Raceway officials and staff are to be commended for making their facilities available for area high schools to hold senior class graduation exercises.
I had the distinct pleasure of attending the Mills E. Godwin High School graduation that recently was held at the Richmond Raceway complex. It was most fitting for my wife and me in that our grandson was honored at this ceremony.
There were many exciting moments. One was how the Godwin faculty and staff honored each student with dignity and respect by waving and saluting them from pit row. Another was when each vehicle in the parade took a victory lap, which was thrilling.
At the beginning of this ceremony, there was a moment of silence for past teachers, staff and students who had made such an impact at the school.
In our car, there were three generations seated — socially distancing, of course — making this a memorable day for all. The Godwin planning committee did a fantastic job in making this event become a reality for these 2020 graduates.
Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.
Henrico.
