We must find moral compass
residing within each of us
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Listening to the many tributes to civil rights icon John Lewis, I heard the phrase “moral compass” often used to describe his innate sense of doing the right thing in often difficult circumstances. It’s hard not to wonder where that compass is hiding now for so many, as the nation struggles with containing a pandemic, rudderless leadership at many levels, substantial economic collapse and perhaps, most importantly, a lack of individual responsibility for our own actions.
People have every right to legally and peacefully protest, but vandalizing and looting under the cover of protest demonstrates, at best, a lack of moral direction. Police work often is hard and dangerous, but there can be no excuse for the seemingly unending examples of brutality and complicity exhibited by some — but far from the vast majority — wearing the uniform. Where is the voice inside the heads of these perpetrators that says “Stop, this isn’t right, and I shouldn’t and won’t do it”? Also, the resolve of many Americans to never wear a mask and even attending “COVID-19 parties” shows a shameful and potentially deadly disrespect for many of our older citizens, some of whom fought in a war to save our country’s very existence so they could attend that party.
The moral compass that we now so desperately need to find cannot be bought online. It must come forth from the heart and soul of each of us. I urge everyone to quickly find theirs and follow it.
Mark Singer.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.