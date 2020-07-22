Use of face masks can protect wearer, others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To wear or not wear a mask, that is the question. It is far nobler to protect yourself and others when they sneeze rather than to hope for the best and that death does not come knocking at your door.
Is the fight over wearing a face mask in public just like the battle decades ago over wearing seat belts? Wearing seat belts seems like second nature now, but in the beginning, many people resisted doing so because they didn’t want the government infringing on their freedom to do as they choose.
Many thousands of lives have been saved by the use of seat belts. So why all the hullabaloo about wearing face masks? Older people and those with compromised immune systems must wear masks for their own safety, and I am one of them. Also, statistics recently have shown the spread of COVID-19 among young people between ages 25 and 45. A 30-year-old man who attended a COVID-19 party shortly thereafter went to the hospital with the virus. On his death bed, he told the attending nurse, “I think I made a mistake.” A young life needlessly was cut short for a prank party.
The virus is serious and should be taken seriously. Be careful, be wise and understand the risks of not wearing a mask for yourself, your family, your colleagues and others. If you have the virus and don’t even know it, you easily could spread it to others you never intended to infect.
John McGeorge.
New Kent.
