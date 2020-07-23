Publicly owned pro teams could benefit citizens
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There are fresh winds of change blowing throughout our country. So many things to ponder, so many things to celebrate. One welcome change is the clarity at last to remove the offensive names from our sports teams. A friend of mine, a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints, recently lamented that his team likely was to be in for some big changes, too. Not that the name “Saints” is offensive, but that the team logo, the fleur-de-lis, was for more than a century one of the most common symbols widely used to brand runaway slaves. My friend went on to posit that even if all offensive names and symbols are removed, there still is an image problem of individual “owners” buying, trading and selling their players.
I remember hearing Dan Snyder, owner of Washington’s NFL team, quoted as saying the Redskins team name never would be changed as long as he still is the owner. So, with the name change now official, I assume he will be making arrangements to sell the team.
This moment holds great potential for more substantive change: Can our professional sports franchises be restructured so that they all are municipally managed? The Green Bay Packers team long has been a favorite of mine for this very reason. And its example shows that such arrangements can be made and still field a consistently competitive team. When professional sports franchises use a city name and receive megabucks in public funding, wouldn’t it be great if the citizens really could be part of their favorite teams, and if the income profit streams that these franchises generate also could contribute back to the public coffers?
Kevin Paris.
Glen Allen.
