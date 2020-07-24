Kudzu an ever-growing problem in rural areas
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudzu might seem to be a frivolous topic as one considers so many national and worldwide life-threatening, difficult and sad situations. However, kudzu is an ever-increasing problem in many rural areas of Virginia. Every summer day, there is discouraging evidence of kudzu’s rapid spread, as this invasive plant grows unrestrained over the tops of pine and hardwood trees, even threatening roads, homes and sheds.
Along many highways are half-dead trees or tree skeletons, harmed by kudzu blocking the sun. Dead roadside trees eventually topple and could kill occupants of a passing vehicle.
Aside from potentially dangerous consequences, kudzu wreaks serious environmental and economic damage, overpowering large wooded areas. As a nonnative plant, it has little — if any — benefit for our native wildlife (although one easily can imagine snakes lurking underneath the green cushion when the kudzu is spreading at ground level).
Could some Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) workers and funds be diverted to eradicate the kudzu? Is all of the frequent resurfacing of Virginia roads really as necessary or beneficial as trying to tame the kudzu? VDOT annually sprays kudzu by some road edges, but the spraying is woefully inadequate to stop the aggressive, fast-growing kudzu tentacles.
Goats have been used in some places to tackle the kudzu. Could we encourage more “rent-a-goat” businesses, especially now when people need jobs? Could VDOT encourage (or start its own) goat or other effective remedies? Is kudzu a factor in VDOT’s short- and long-range planning? Perhaps kudzu is one problem that could be solved.
Janet F. Early.
Charlotte Court House.
