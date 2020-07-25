Freeman grad defends keeping school’s name
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My father, W. Howard Mears, was the first principal of Douglas S. Freeman High School, and my mother, Kathleen B. Mears, was its first English teacher. My brother and I are proud graduates. From the school’s opening in 1954 until 1970, when my parents retired, the school was a member of our family. Our family connection persists today in the form of two substantial college scholarships awarded to graduating seniors in my parents’ names. For all these reasons I take great exception to Nathan Thomson’s recent op-ed, “Rename Douglas S. Freeman High School.”
Thomson ignores Freeman’s contributions to the well-being of many people, both locally and nationally. Some read the Richmond News Leader where he was editor for 34 years. Others listened to his twice-daily radio commentaries. Successful journalists honed their skills in his journalism class at Columbia University. He served as rector of the University of Richmond. In addition to his Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Robert E. Lee, Freeman also was posthumously awarded the prize for his biography of George Washington. Woodrow Wilson, Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower were influenced by his historical analysis, particularly of military strategy. All this cannot be ignored simply because he wrote a significant biography of Lee and did not sufficiently denounce slavery in doing so.
Continuing recognition of Freeman’s contribution to our lives and history, both by his personal accomplishments and by his biographies of others, cannot be denied. To change the name of the school erases this from our consciousness. This cannot be allowed to happen.
As you have written, social justice, affordable housing and education are major issues today. All of us should be focusing on these rather than on a man who did not fight in the Civil War and did not own slaves.
William H. Mears Jr.
Richmond.
Just tell them that the school is named after Morgan Freeman.
Mr. Mears, with all due respect, DSF was a white male.
Nuff said.
