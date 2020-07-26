Heal unintended wounds with honest dialogue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
These seem to be the times that try our souls. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is spewing over long-repressed feelings of bias and discrimination. For many of us who are white, we struggle to grasp the significance of these expressions. Some of us came through the 1960s when civil rights, feminism and the Vietnam War were front and center in the news. Yet, interpersonal relationships seem fraught with peril.
Most have adapted to racial, ethnic, gender and sexual orientation changes in society and the workforce. Few have ignored workers or neighbors who were different. Most were civil and made no deliberate discriminatory actions. Unfortunately, there are unintended acts or expressions — so-called microaggressions — which are poorly accepted by the recipients. Perhaps, poet author Vikram Seth made this point when he wrote:
What can I say to you? How can I now retract
All that that fool my voice, has spoken —
Now that the facts are plain, the placid surface cracked,
The protocols of friendship are broken?
So we wonder what we must do differently.
The first step in the change process is to recognize there is a problem. As a beginning, have open and honest discussions about which statements and actions are offensive. While it is difficult not to be defensive and to deny any ill intent, it is incumbent upon us to acknowledge others’ perceptions. Often the intended message is not what is received. In short, we must try to “know ourselves.” This includes the recipient’s questioning why the microaggressions are troubling, regardless of intent. A quote attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt says, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
Now through videoconferencing or when social distancing concerns abate, we can put this issue on the table. If not now, when?
Walt Pulliam Jr.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.