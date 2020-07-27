Time to leave 1950s behind, step into 21st century
Editor,Times-Dispatch:
In 1959, Hanover County built a school with names honoring Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.
As a 25-year resident of Hanover, I had thought that it must be difficult for young people of color to attend schools that honored the efforts to preserve a state’s right to enslave their ancestors. I never had the courage to say anything.
Until I became a grandfather.
My grandson deserves better than what we see today. He deserves a community free of the illusion that it is acceptable to honor policies that considered nonwhite people “things” of lesser value. We’re supposed to leave the world a better place for those who follow. I was doing my grandson, and all of his generation, a disservice with my silence.
So I must respond when a Hanover supervisor decries the name changes as a “failure of leadership” and when residents claim the change portends the “destruction of our beloved county.”
Please.
What is “beloved” about making students walk past images of Jefferson Davis, the man who argued that institutional slavery was little more than a form of government for those who “are not fit to govern themselves”?
Is leadership considered successful only when it keeps a community focused on the past?
The school board’s decision has demonstrated leadership — suggesting that Hanover’s values are moving beyond those held in the 1950s.
The faculty and staff at these schools work tirelessly, teaching lessons celebrating American values balancing individual freedom, responsibility and shared sacrifice, values that supposedly espouse equal opportunities for all citizens.
There is no need to dilute those lessons by surrounding students with symbols celebrating an antiquated vision that mocks today’s aspirations.
It is time to leave the Hanover of the 1950s in the history books. It’s 2020 and Hanover deserves a future.
Kenneth Feldt.
Mechanicsville.
