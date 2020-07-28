Divisiveness obscures our nation’s virtues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his Sunday column, George Will’s vivid description of events in a perilous 1942 omitted a detail that stuck in the mind of one 8-year-old boy. The windshield of our family’s car had a gasoline rationing sticker that reminded us of a national speed limit of 35 mph to “save gas and tires.” We also saved scrap metal, tin foil, used toothpaste tubes and leftover grease from the kitchen.
We formed images of the war from newspapers, radio and Movietone News, which occasionally featured actions of the Red Army in combat far away. This confused me because I had chatted with a soldier guarding a Louisiana highway intersection as units of the “Red Army” lumbered by. They were engaged in training maneuvers opposing the “Blue Army,” and it all was taking place in my backyard.
The war even invaded comic books. I recall one that caricatured Adolf Hitler ordering a repeal of the law of gravity so the Luftwaffe could get off the ground.
Who could have guessed that Germany and Japan soon would be our allies and we would be on guard against the Red Army? Or that accepted behavior eventually would be reviled? It was hard to predict the future in 1942 when national unity obscured our flaws; it is even harder to see our way ahead in 2020 when bitter divisions obscure our virtues.
Jerry Tarver.
Richmond.
