Face masks must cover both mouth and nose
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In an effort to encourage individuals to wear face masks during the current pandemic, numerous references have compared their use to that of seat belts — a simple device that can save lives. Yet, despite their simplicity, these devices only work when properly worn. While some might claim that wearing a seat belt shoulder harness across the chest is uncomfortable, the alternative of wearing the harness behind one’s back doesn’t allow it to work as intended. Likewise, while wearing a face mask might be uncomfortable, especially during hot weather, to be effective, it must cover both your mouth and your nose.
Steven M. De Lisi.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Makes sense to me ……. But, considering how many experts there are on the life of this virus …. who knows”
Some person who has no responsibility may soon tell us that our eyes, and other body orifices are subject to contamination by this virus. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.