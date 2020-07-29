COD

Face masks must cover both mouth and nose

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In an effort to encourage individuals to wear face masks during the current pandemic, numerous references have compared their use to that of seat belts — a simple device that can save lives. Yet, despite their simplicity, these devices only work when properly worn. While some might claim that wearing a seat belt shoulder harness across the chest is uncomfortable, the alternative of wearing the harness behind one’s back doesn’t allow it to work as intended. Likewise, while wearing a face mask might be uncomfortable, especially during hot weather, to be effective, it must cover both your mouth and your nose.

Steven M. De Lisi.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email