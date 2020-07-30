Protesters, officials must engage in peace talks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The protests seem to be providing little satisfaction for those attending. The police are not getting anything but challenges that put their lives and the lives of those protesting in danger.
To the protesters: Can you verbally describe what you want, such as specific plans and ideas that will move your efforts forward? If not, what are you protesting for? If so, get it together, and organize the information for an intelligent and clear presentation. Prepare yourselves to have an open conversation.
To the local leaders: Prepare yourselves to have an open conversation with the protesters.
Plan a meeting to be held at the same time the protests are taking place and choose spokespeople for each side who can sit down and rationally discuss matters with open minds. Be prepared to provide the general public with the information discussed and promote “peace talks” without protests moving forward. If you just keep beating your head against the wall, you only will get a headache.
It’s time to put aside the chaos and be productive. If you are protesting for specific change, then let’s get to the point, let’s be adults and get down to the business of change. The protests are not getting you results.
Things already are changing, but not enough as this is systematic and long-ingrained in so many minds. We need to intelligently come together to move forward. Protests are causing the desire for change to remain stagnant. If you truly want results, organize yourselves to get to the steps needed for that change.
I challenge all — protesters and leaders alike — to move toward a meeting of the minds. What currently is happening is not getting anybody anywhere.
Leslie Johnson Killion.
Chesterfield.
